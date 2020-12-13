Traffic

2 women dead after collision on Roosevelt Boulevard

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said two women are dead after two vehicles collided on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Summerdale section early Sunday

It happened shortly before 2 a.m., just north of Bridge Street.

Police said the impact sent one of the vehicles into a utility pole and then into a tree. The other vehicle also hit a tree.

The drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are trying to determine what caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiafatal crashroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Still mild today, two storms coming Monday and Wednesday.
Man dead following attempted carjacking at gas station
Man shot behind apartment building in Northeast Philadelphia
COVID-19 vaccine doses leave Pfizer's Michigan facility
2 dead after triple shooting in SW Philly
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Kids upset that sports are paused amid new Pa. restrictions
Show More
Local hospitals prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccine
2 people found shot to death in Newark, Delaware: Police
Driver ejected, car overturns in deadly Horsham crash
Porch pirate caught on video by NJ homeowner is in custody: Police
New COVID restrictions in Pennsylvania now in effect: What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News