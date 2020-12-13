2 women dead after collision on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said two women are dead after two vehicles collided on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Summerdale section early Sunday
It happened shortly before 2 a.m., just north of Bridge Street.
Police said the impact sent one of the vehicles into a utility pole and then into a tree. The other vehicle also hit a tree.
The drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are trying to determine what caused the crash.
