First cameras going up in effort to curb speeding Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a street that drivers in Philadelphia know well, and not always for a good reason.

"This is deadly," said Henry Ethridge as he stood on the sidewalk along the Roosevelt Boulevard.

It has a reputation as one of the most dangerous streets in the city. On Monday, city leaders are taking a step that they hope will make the 12-lane highway safer.

"It's so dangerous, said Rhawnhurst resident Sekedy Ibric.

Next Monday, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will install cameras at the first of eight intersections along a 9.5 mile stretch of the Boulevard.
"We will begin installing and administering a total of 32 speed enforcement cameras at eight locations along Roosevelt Boulevard immediately," said Philadelphia Parking Authority Executive Director Scott Petri.

The 32 cameras will be on Roosevelt Blvd between Banks Way and Southampton Road.

The cameras will clock drivers' speeds down several miles of the highway. Any person caught driving in excess of 11 miles per hour over the speed limit will be issued a ticket via mail. Drivers going 11-19 mph over the speed limit will be subject to a $100 fine. Those driving 20-29 mph above the speed limit will be fined $125. Drivers going 30 mph and above over the speed limit will be fined $150.

"I see them flying," said Linda Lawson of Rhawnhurst about speeding drivers. "It's dangerous."

The city will give drivers a 60-day warning period before any fines are issued, and all alleged violations caught on camera must be reviewed by a police officer.

"The evidence of violations are required to be reviewed by police before being mailed to the registered owner at his or her address," said Petri.

"This is about more than issuing fines," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "It's about saving lives."

The hope is that the speed cameras will reduce the number of crashes along the boulevard. In 2018, there were 18 fatal crashes. Many of the crashes along Roosevelt also involved pedestrians trying to cross the street.

City leaders cite figures from New York city saying that, from 2014-2017, speed cameras reduced fatal crashes in that city by 55% and reduced speeding by 63%.

Crews will take five to six weeks to install the speed cameras. After that time, the 60-day warning period will begin.

The planned locations of the cameras are as follows:

1. Roosevelt Boulevard and Banks Way

2. Roosevelt Boulevard and F Street

3. Roosevelt Boulevard and Deveraux Street
4. Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue

5. Roosevelt Boulevard and Strahle Street

6. Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue

7. Roosevelt Boulevard and Red Lion Road (near Whitten Street)

8. Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road ( near Horning Road)
