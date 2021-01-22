Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 202 in West Goshen, Pa.

WEST GOSHEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A collision involving four vehicles including a box truck shut down northbound Route 202 in West Goshen, Chester County Friday morning.It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Matlack Street.Chopper 6 over the scene showed a utility truck had crashed into the box truck.Action News is told the driver of the utility truck was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Debris was scattered all over the roadway.Drivers are advised to take Route 52 as an alternative.