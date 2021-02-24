Store employee shot in Roxborough; 2 suspects wanted

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a store employee was shot during a robbery attempt in the city's Roxborough section on Tuesday night.

It happened around 5:23 p.m. inside a Boost Mobile located on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue.

Police say the 29-year-old employee was shot in the leg. He is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

The suspects were able to get away. Police say it's unclear if anything was taken from the business.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police release new video of Macy's rape suspect
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Doctor stabbed in face while treating patient in Philly
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
Girl, 15, seriously injured after double shooting in Cobbs Creek
Philly's health commissioner hopes to see fans at Phillies' home opener
Rosie the Riveter being honored with unique trip to space
Show More
Golfers, others react to Woods accident: 'Sending a special prayer'
Chester County health officials relax rules for in-person learning
Marijuana now legal in NJ, but logistics need to be worked out
Retired firefighter recalls moments before One Meridian Plaza blaze
15-year-old charged with stabbing 2 siblings at school playground: DA
More TOP STORIES News