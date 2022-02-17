u.s. & world

Local members of Ukrainian, Russian community worry attack could be near

The U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine any day, but President Joe Biden says a diplomatic solution is still on the table.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local Ukrainian, Russian community worry attack could be near

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As he loads green grocery bags into his car, Taras Grosh is particularly excited about two of the items he's bringing home.

"These are the things I had as a kid," he said while holding two pre-packaged vanilla ice cream cones made by a company in his native Ukraine.

Grosh was born there and came to the U.S. when he was seven years old.

Bell's Market on Bustleton Avenue is one of the few places he can find the treats since the store caters to both Ukrainian and Russian residents. Northeast Philadelphia is home to a large population of both.

The international influence of the area is also a reason why so many people there are invested in what happens as Russian troops continue to position themselves along the borders of Ukraine.

"I still have grandparents who are in Ukraine," Grosh said, adding that they live in the central part of the country but are so used to threats by Russia that they are going on about their daily lives. His concern is for Ukrainian troops.

SEE ALSO: Some Russian troops moved to firing positions near Ukraine, Putin said be ready by Feb. 16: Sources
EMBED More News Videos

Russia says it is pulling back more troops and weapons. That's another gesture apparently aimed at easing fears that it is planning to invade Ukraine.



"When Putin grabbed Crimea I thought what's going to be the next step? He's going after more and more," said Grosh.

It's a concern David Davudov shares even though he is from Russia.

"It's something, a political game. Big game," he said. "I don't like it."

Philadelphia's honorary consulate to Ukraine is even affected by the rapidly-changing situation, which has seen tensions ramp up in the past two days.

"When I wake up, I'm afraid to open news," said Iryna Mazur, Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Philadelphia.

The concern is only made better by the support Ukrainian Americans have gotten from members of the local Russian community.

Mazur says Philadelphia Councilmember David Oh recently hosted an event bringing together people from a number of Eastern European countries as tensions with Russia mount.

MORE: Biden pledges US ready to defuse Russia-Ukraine crisis
EMBED More News Videos

A Russian tank amass at the Ukranian border, President Biden was steadfast in his committment in using diplomacy to defuse the crisis.



"Every reasonable person, it doesn't matter where they come from, realizes that what the Russian government does is actually inhumane," Mazur said.

Under threats from Russian forces for the last eight years, she says people in Ukraine are ready to fight.

"Ukrainian people are willing and capable to defend their land," she said

They just hope it doesn't come to that.

"I actually fully support all diplomatic negotiations," said Mazur.

It's the type of hope that keeps people coming into the Office of Universal Travel, which is not far from Bell's Market. The business serves as a travel agency as well as a place where people can ship goods to countries including Ukraine and Russia.

On Wednesday afternoon, one woman came in to ship a large box, stating it was filled with clothes and shoes for her family in Russia.

At the same time, Victor Makshyshyn, who is from Ukraine, was sending money to his grandmother who lives in the western part of Ukraine.

"She's sort of nervous, but she's ok," he said.

Signs inside the business are printed in both Ukrainian and Russian, as the agency helps the few people trying to travel to those areas right now.

Russian President Vladimir Putin insists some troops are moving away from the Ukrainian border

EMBED More News Videos

Paul Poast, a nonresident fellow on foreign policy and public opinion at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, discusses the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



"You can never believe anything said by the Russian government," said Mazur.

Pennsylvania Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, who is co-chair of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus, is among the lawmakers who introduced a bill calling for sanctions against Russia right now.

On Sunday, busloads of people will travel from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. to show their support for the legislation and for Ukraine.

The U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine any day, but President Joe Biden says a diplomatic solution is still on the table.

It's something Grosh hopes will happen instead of an invasion.

"Too many times, Russia and Putin have threatened and threatened, trying to flex their muscle," he said. "I'm just getting sick and tired of it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiarussiaukrainefamilyu.s. & worldcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade
Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death
COVID vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth: CDC study
Gas prices soar, but Russia-Ukraine crisis could make it worse
TOP STORIES
Tanker truck crash shuts down Pa. Turnpike in Ft. Washington
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
Philly drops vaccine mandate for dining, unveils COVID response levels
5th grade teacher forms special connection with senior center
How to see the full snow moon in the sky tonight
NJ climate researchers react to NOAA sea level predictions
AccuWeather: Wild warmth and winds late week
Show More
Zoo-a-Thon: Behind the scenes with the Philadelphia Zoo
Bucks County man sought in stepfather's death
Police searching for gunman who shot girl outside grocery store
Thousands of NJ corrections workers face vaccine mandate deadline
James Harden, Sixers and Philly fans are a match made in hoops heaven
More TOP STORIES News