Salvation Army kicks off holiday Red Kettle campaign in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The red kettle kickoff festival took place at Love Park on Saturday afternoon to raise money for the Salvation Army.

Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders, the Salvation Army divisional secretary for Greater Philadelphia said the Salvation Army's red kettle bell ringing season was specifically at Love Park.

"When you think of Philadelphia, you think of Love Park and really, we like to think that our red kettles, it's all about love as well. Every dollar, every quarter, every penny that goes in there, those are acts of love that are being given out to individuals that have fallen on hard times and just need a little bit of extra help," said Cowen-Zanders.

The iconic red kettle has been a symbol for over 150 years, according to the Salvation Army. It represents the community helping meet the needs of those in need of help.

"It's just nice to be able to do so, and I'm lucky with my life so give a little bit of that luck back to others is always something I was brought up as," said Michael Roberts, from Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

The Salvation Army says this is their most famous street campaign.

"It feels awesome to donate to the Salvation Army, they do so much good for so many people in need, and now more than ever the world needs more people like volunteers at Salvation Army," said Trish Kelley, who was visiting Philadelphia from Boston.

Volunteers will stand outside of businesses and ring the bell for cash or check donations during the holiday season.

"When we receive the money, that goes to our red kettle. I often tell people that they may think they're giving us a little bit of change but a whole lot of change happens, comes out of that red kettle," said Cowen-Zanders.

Ayanna Pratt got to ring the bell for a little. She said it made her feel happy. Her grandma took pictures to remember the season of giving.

"It feels good to help out," said Tanya Phillips, of Somerdale, New Jersey.