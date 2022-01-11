teen killed

3rd suspect arrested in Georgia in connection with murder of teen at Philadelphia bus stop

Police said Samir Jefferson, 14, was shot at least 18 times throughout his body.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have announced the arrest of a third person in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy last year.

Samir Jefferson was waiting at a bus stop on November 29, 2021, when police say he was shot 18 times throughout the body. Police believe the gunmen fired approximately 35 shots at him.

Jefferson was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

On Monday night, police said Haneef Roberson was arrested in Oakwood, Georgia on charges of murder and will soon be extradited back to Philadelphia.

Days after the killing, police arrested 21-year-old Quadir Johnson and 21-year-old Kyair Garnett in connection with the shooting.

Jefferson was unarmed when police say he was tracked down and killed while waiting for a bus after school.

A source tells Action News that the teen may have been shot to death because of taunts on social media, however, police have not released a motive.

Philadelphia school officials said Jefferson was in the 9th grade at Thomas Edison High School.

