2 suspects wanted in connection with murder of Philadelphia teen at bus stop; 2 men in custody

Police said Samir Jefferson, 14, was shot at least 18 times throughout his body.
2 arrested in connection with murder of Philly teen at bus stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a 14 year-old-boy last month.

Investigators have issued warrants for Jalil Williams, 23, and Anif Robbins, 20, following the deadly shooting of Samir Jefferson in Feltonville on November 29.

Police said Jefferson, 14, was shot at least 18 times throughout his body. Police believe the gunmen fired approximately 35 shots at him.

Two other men, 21-year-old Quadir Johnson and 21-year-old Kyair Garnett, have already been arrested on murder charges.

Jefferson was unarmed when police say he was tracked down, and killed while waiting for a bus after school.

A source tells Action News that the teen may have been shot to death because of taunts on social media, however, police are still working to determine a motive.

Philadelphia school officials said Jefferson was in the 9th grade at Thomas Edison High School.

