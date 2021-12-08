2 suspects wanted in connection with murder of Philadelphia teen at bus stop; 2 men in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11066551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a 14 year-old-boy last month.Investigators have issued warrants for Jalil Williams, 23, and Anif Robbins, 20, following the deadly shooting of Samir Jefferson in Feltonville on November 29.Police said Jefferson, 14, was shot at least 18 times throughout his body. Police believe the gunmen fired approximately 35 shots at him.Two other men, 21-year-old Quadir Johnson and 21-year-old Kyair Garnett, have already been arrested on murder charges.Jefferson was unarmed when police say he was tracked down, and killed while waiting for a bus after school.A source tells Action News that the teen may have been shot to death because of taunts on social media, however, police are still working to determine a motive.Philadelphia school officials said Jefferson was in the 9th grade at Thomas Edison High School.