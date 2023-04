19th annual Sandy Sprint 5K in Center City raises over $279K for ovarian cancer research

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 19th annual Sandy Sprint 5K run-walk in Center City raised over $279,000 on Saturday.

The proceeds went to advance ovarian cancer research.

The event benefitted the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

In addition to the race, there was also a survivor ceremony on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

And for a sixth year, Action News' own Gina Gannon was the host.