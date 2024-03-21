Del. family's tragedy turned triumph after governor signs Faith Deanna Johnson Act into law

The Johnsons say it was their daughter's dying wish to make sure what happened to her didn't repeat itself.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware family's tragedy has turned to triumph.

The Johnsons have been championing early detection and increased screening for ovarian cancer for those who are high risk.

It's something they say could have saved their 26-year-old daughter's life.

On Thursday afternoon their efforts became the law of the land, giving other women hope from their heartbreak. The Faith Deanna Johnson Act was passed by the Delaware Senate.

"It gives me comfort because my daughter is gone and I can't bring her back, but yet we can help thousands and thousands of ladies that might have a chance, and may not get the diagnosis too late," said Dwain Johnson.

It was too late for Dwain and Karen Johnson's daughter, Faith.

At 25, the Temple graduate was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but her family said she had been battling symptoms since she was 18.

Her family says her pain was either dismissed or misdiagnosed as fibroids.

"By the time a doctor really listened, it was a surgeon and he said whatever it is, it has to come out," said Karen Johnson.

Her tumor was removed. She died a year later at 26 in 2021.

Her story became the inspiration for HB 15, which requires health care insurers to cover annual ovarian cancer screenings for women at risk.

It was introduced by Speaker Valerie Longhurst this month, passed in the House this week, and cleared in the Senate late Thursday afternoon.

The Johnsons say it was their daughter's dying wish to make sure what happened to her didn't repeat itself.

"She shared with us that she really wanted to help other people and compelled us to continue the fight," she said.

Governor John Carney signed the bill in a small private event shortly after the vote.