FYI Philly

Scaramuzza's pasta is a Philly favorite from old-school Italian recipes

EMBED <>More Videos

Scaramuzza's is a Philly favorite from old-school Italian recipes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Scaramuzza's are fourth-generation local legend pasta-makers.

They create handmade pasta and pasta dishes for their wholesale and retail business.

It all started in West Philadelphia with family recipes that trace back to the region of Abruzzi in Italy. Then, the family moved to Clifton Heights and opened a store.

They've upgraded to machinery for the pasta, but the gravy is still made old-school.

You can find Scaramuzza's Pasta Products at Acme, Giant, Wegmans, and smaller meat markets delis and restaurants.

Scaramuzza's Pasta Products
412 South Springfield Road, Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News