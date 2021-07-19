Scaramuzza's pasta is a Philly favorite from old-school Italian recipes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Scaramuzza's are fourth-generation local legend pasta-makers.They create handmade pasta and pasta dishes for their wholesale and retail business.It all started in West Philadelphia with family recipes that trace back to the region of Abruzzi in Italy. Then, the family moved to Clifton Heights and opened a store.They've upgraded to machinery for the pasta, but the gravy is still made old-school.You can find Scaramuzza's Pasta Products at Acme, Giant, Wegmans, and smaller meat markets delis and restaurants.412 South Springfield Road, Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania