Education

Asbestos removal continues at 2 Philadelphia School District schools: Sullivan and Barton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Asbestos removal continues at two schools Wednesday in the Philadelphia school district.

James J. Sullivan Elementary in the Wissinoming section will remain closed indefinitely.

Students must report to the building at 926 West Sedgley Avenue Thursday and each school day after until the Sullivan building is deemed safe.

Students from Clara Barton Elementary School will relocate to Martin Luther King High School as of Wednesday morning.

Repairs at Barton are expected to last about a week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtschool closingsasbestos
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News