Education

School District of Philadelphia launches Virtual Family Academy

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia launches its Virtual Family Academy on Thursday.

Students or their families can log in for the first course on Thursday afternoon.

"We are in this together so it's a support for the parents," said mother Elizabeth Hernandez.

Hernandez has two daughters who attend Stearne in Frankford. She has taken Family Academy classes in person. Now the school district is making these workshops virtual.

"It does give you a lot of help, a lot of information in how to help your student especially and how to advocate for others," Hernandez added.

With school buildings shuttered across the city and students learning from home, District spokesperson Monica Lewis explained schools are looking to provide families additional support in these online workshops.

Topics run the gamut, ranging from managing stress to Google Classroom fundamentals.

The program is specifically designed for families in the district.

"The sessions are designed by staff at the School District of Philadelphia, so our subject matter and experts are working to develop the material- presenters are either district employees or people we work with in the community that are aware of the needs of our community members," Lewis said.

Presentations are expected to last around 40 minutes and will open up for typed-in questions.

Keeping security in mind, there will be no images of participating families.

There's no need to pre-register.

Families in the school district are able to access these seminars on their computer or smart phone.

Next week the school district will launch a different online opportunity called "Face to Face," where families can share advice and strategies with each other.

"'Face to Face' will be an opportunity where families can actually engage in a virtual chat group and hear from other families of how they're coping with the challenges," Lewis told us.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ jobless claims at 1M; $2B paid out since outbreak began
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly crash on I-76: Police
Delaware primary elections moved to July 7
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions
Pa. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
FDA approves coronavirus vaccine to start wider testing
Show More
Rite Aid adds more COVID-19 testing sites in Pa., NJ, Del.
Clerk shot after argument inside West Kensington corner store: Police
Customer shoots at McDonald's employees after being told to leave: Police
Missing Pa. boy who took parents' minivan spotted in Va.
The little-known story behind Allen Iverson's 'practice' rant
More TOP STORIES News