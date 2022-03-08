face mask

Masks to be optional in Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools

In Philly public schools there will be a one-week mask requirement after spring break to avoid a post break surge in cases.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia plans to lift school mask mandate next week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Wednesday, mask wearing will be optional for all students and staff at Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools, except those in PreK Head Start programs, officials confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

On March 2, health officials announced the city's move into the "all clear" response level and the removal of the indoor mask mandate. But schools had to wait an additional week.

"Our number one priority remains safely keeping our students in school, full time and in person where we know they learn best and we recognize that this includes a responsibility to move our School District community closer to a sense of normalcy, as COVID-19 conditions allow," said Philadelphia School Superintendent Dr. William Hite



"We know that vaccines are the best protection against the spread of coronavirus. Right now 86% of School District staff are fully vaccinated and PDPH reports that more than 75% of Philadelphians over the age of 12 are too. And over the past several weeks, COVID-19 case counts in Philadelphia have remained consistently low."

There will be a one-week mask requirement after spring break to avoid a post break surge in cases, officials said.

On Wednesday, officials with the city's archdiocesan schools echoed those sentiments.

"Any student or staff member who wishes to continue to wear a mask may continue to do so and we recommend that unvaccinated individuals and individuals with certain medical conditions continue to wear masks," officials said. "We remain grateful to our school families, school administrators, faculty, and staff for working with us as partners in school safety during some of the most challenging circumstances we have seen in generations."

Masking will still be required for all PreK Head Start students and staff, as required by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaface maskeducationcoronavirusstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
NJ lifts school mask mandate, but not every district changing policy
What to know about trucker convoy heading to DC area
Montco residents express mask comfort levels as mandates slowly end
Masks still needed in certain places in Philly | View list
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old to be dismissed
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
Man charged in triple stabbing that injured mom, 2 kids in Mayfair
AccuWeather: Wet snow for some on Wednesday
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke all suspend business in Russia
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
CB West choir director molested 2 former students, DA says
Show More
2 workers jump onto roof when boom truck tips over
Ben Simmons to be on Nets' bench against 76ers in Philly
Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old in Oxford Circle
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
Officer not expected to recover from bee sting injury: Family
More TOP STORIES News