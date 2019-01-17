A former Action News reporter and her sister are heading to the Franklin Institute to see if they found a meteorite in Ocean County, New Jersey.Nora Muchanic says she was walking with her sister Jean on Silver Beach around 4 p.m. Friday when they came across a crater in the sand.They dug out a black rock embedded in the bottom of the crater.Nora says the rock had a burned smell to it.The American Meteorological Society received nearly 580 reports from across the East Coast about a bright falling fireball last Wednesday.------