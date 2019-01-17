SCIENCE

Former Action News reporter Nora Muchanic finds possible meteorite on N.J. beach

Fmr. Action News reporter may have found meteorite. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on January 17, 2019.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) --
A former Action News reporter and her sister are heading to the Franklin Institute to see if they found a meteorite in Ocean County, New Jersey.


Nora Muchanic says she was walking with her sister Jean on Silver Beach around 4 p.m. Friday when they came across a crater in the sand.

They dug out a black rock embedded in the bottom of the crater.



Nora says the rock had a burned smell to it.

The American Meteorological Society received nearly 580 reports from across the East Coast about a bright falling fireball last Wednesday.


