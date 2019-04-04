Scientists explain why hiding under a blanket makes us feel safe

You know how sometimes you just want to hide under a blanket? Turns out there's a scientific reason for that.Kids do it because blankets and small spaces help them feel safer.But the idea of a blanket as a source of safety and comfort appears to translate to adulthood as well.Consider the weighted blanket craze. The sale of extra heavy blankets is on the rise.Scientists say the weighted blankets help with the release of neurotransmitters that make people feel more relaxed.In fact, some research suggests the feel of a blanket can stimulate portions of the limbic system.Plus, they're just cozy too!