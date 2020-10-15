Scott Peterson's murder convictions to be reexamined in California court

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- The California Supreme Court has ordered a reexamination of Scott Peterson's murder charges, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Peterson was convicted in 2005 of murdering his 27-year-old wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son.

Now, a trial judge has been ordered to consider the possibility of overturning Peterson's convictions.

This comes after the court agreed there was a potential issue with a juror, who reportedly committed prejudicial misconduct by not disclosing that she was previously involved in other legal proceedings, including being the victim of a crime herself.

In a brief order, the court sent the case back to San Mateo County Superior Court to determine whether Peterson should be granted a new trial on the grounds that "Juror No. 7 committed prejudicial misconduct by not disclosing her prior involvement with other legal proceedings, including but not limited to being the victim of a crime."

This comes after the state's highest court reversed Peterson's death penalty conviction in August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiamurdercourtcalifornia supreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
Local contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot at AC casino
Gas station employee fighting for his life after shootout in Philly
Live: Senate Judiciary to consider Barrett ahead of vote next week
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
Pedestrian struck by multiple cars; NB lanes of NE Extension shut down
Patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Show More
Dancing construction worker brightens the day in Montco
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Rainy and Cooler on Friday
Biden to hold town hall at National Constitution Center tonight
3 sought after carjacking in Kensington
US jobless claims reach 898,000 as layoffs persist
More TOP STORIES News