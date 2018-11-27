'Scream' mask wearing suspect burglarizes Hatboro home

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for a burglary suspect who was wearing a Halloween mask.Police say a man in a 'Scream' mask forced his way into the back door of a Hatboro home on the 200 block of Byberry Road around 9 a.m. Monday.The suspect got away with a credit card and jewelry.He's believed to be driving a blue, Ford pickup truck with fading paint.Police say the suspect may have been casing the home just prior to the burglary and may have parked his vehicle in an adjacent business complex.No one was home at the time of the burglary.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Hatboro Police Department at (215) 675-2832.------