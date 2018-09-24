Search continues for suspected child sex offender in New Hope

Police say this photo was taken by a hunter who spotted David Hamilton in the area of Stoney Hill Rd, Sugan Rd, Aquetong Rd in New Hope, Pa.

Police say this photo was taken by a hunter who spotted David Hamilton in the area of Stoney Hill Rd, Sugan Rd, Aquetong Rd in New Hope, Pa.

Pictured: David Hamilton

Police are continuing their search for an accused child predator, spotted in Bucks County late last week.47-year-old David Allen Hamilton Jr. was last seen in the area of Stoney Hill Road in New Hope Friday afternoon.A New Hope officer managed to catch up with him."He then wrestled with the officer as the officer caught up to him," said Solebury Police Chief Dominick Bellizzie. "He struck the officer, attempted to retrieve the officer's gun, get it off him."During the struggle, the officer fell to the ground and the suspect ran off. Another officer tried to catch up with him but lost him in the woods.A hunter spotted him later in the woods and sent police pictures of him. Police were able to confirm that the man in the photos is definitely Hamilton."I just wanna give you a heads up I'm recording this. I wanna give you a heads up, you're trespassing," said the hunter who spotted Hamilton.These were the last moments where suspected rapist David Hamilton was seen Friday.A hunter on a property just outside of Main Street in New Hope says Hamilton walked right under his tree stand and just thought he was trespassing.The hunter didn't know he was chasing a man wanted for multiple sex crimes against minors.In the video, you can see Hamilton was separated by a fence and managed to run off.The sighting was made on Andrew Robertson's New Hope property.Robertson gave Action News the video and took us back to the spot where it happened."He kept running all the way down in that direction," Robertson said.Minutes later, Robertson says he and the hunter got phone alerts that Hamilton was in the area.That's when they realized it was Hamilton and called the police.A manhunt was on."Helicopters with spotlights in the woods for hours," added RobertsonHowever, Hamilton never turned up, and there's been no new sightings since.Police say just minutes before Hamilton was seen on Robertson's property, he was spotted riding a bike nearby.Avi Haviv of New Hope said, "Tell your children not to talk to a stranger and let the police handle it.""We actually just went for a little walk this morning at one of the parks around here and it's scary to think there are people out there and one of them is in this area right now," added Steve Cunha of New Hope."He's gonna look very dirty and disheveled because when the hunter spotted him, he had a lot of mud on him," Bellizzie said.Lower Southampton Township police have been looking for Hamilton since September 19th for alleged sexual offenses against two minors."We obtained a warrant for him for rape and related charges," said Lower Southampton Township Police Chief Ted Krimmel. "Yesterday his vehicle was recovered in Morrisville Borough."The area where the suspect ran off is a 30 to 40 acre heavily wooded area, with a creek and thick brush.Police are asking residents to be on their guard. If anyone sees the suspect, you are being asked to call 911 immediately.------