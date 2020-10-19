Search for missing 12-year-old Tymin Coleman in Lumberton, New Jersey

LUMBERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A search is underway for a 12-year-old boy missing since Sunday evening in Lumberton, New Jersey.

Lumberton police were focusing their efforts around the area of Nassau and Estate roads.

Officials said Tymin Coleman went missing from the Hollybrook neighborhood sometime Sunday evening and a large search effort has continued through the night.

Police were checking nearby schools and other landmarks.

Tymin is described as a 12-year-old black male. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, red sneakers and a tie-die hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Lumberton Township at 609-267-3217 x174.
