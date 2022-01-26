store closing

Sears at Willow Grove Mall, final full-service store in Delaware Valley, closing its doors

Sears' origins date back to the 1880s.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Last full-service Sears store in Delaware Valley closing

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The last Sears in the Delaware Valley will be permanently closing its doors.

The store located at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Montgomery County is the last remaining full-service Sears in Pennsylvania.

None remain in Delaware.

The one left in New Jersey is in Jersey City.

The parent company of Sears and Kmart, Transformco, says it plans to close the Willow Grove store in order to "redevelop and reinvigorate the property."

"Building off the regional draw of the mall and our existing tenant, Primark, there is strong redevelopment potential for this site," said Scott Carr, president of Real Estate for Transformco, in a statement Tuesday. "We intend to reinvigorate and maximize the value of the real estate to meet the needs of the Willow Grove market."

Transformco bought Sears out of bankruptcy court in 2019, when it acquired 425 of the company's stores.

Sears' origins date back to the 1880s when Richard Sears started his watch company. In 1925, Sears, Roebuck & Co. opened its first retail store and catalog center in Chicago.

Action News reached out to PREIT, the owners of the Willow Grove Mall, for information on what may replace the store.

Sears Hometown Stores and Sears Appliances Repair service centers remain open.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmontgomery countymallstore closingsears
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORE CLOSING
Rite Aid is closing more than 60 stores
CVS to close around 900 stores
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
Godiva Chocolates to close all North American stores due to pandemic
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Cold Blast Today, Weekend Snow
Officer dragged half a mile during Philadelphia traffic stop
CHOP KOP: New pediatric hospital opens today
Parents share story of infant's day care abuse to help others
2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in South Jersey
Philadelphia officer says murdered son had big dreams
Fed expected to hike interest rates in effort to tame inflation
Show More
Body of missing 19-year-old found in South Jersey
San Jose becomes 1st in US to require gun liability insurance
Flyers lose franchise-record 13th straight game
5th grader teaches Philly officer TikTok dance challenge
Coast Guard searching for 39 people after boat capsizes near Florida
More TOP STORIES News