Man dragged down stairs, assaulted at Center City SEPTA station | VIDEO

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Disturbing surveillance video from SEPTA shows a man dragging another man down the steps of a Center City station then assaulting him.

The video was captured on Thursday at the 15th Street Station at about 5 a.m.

Police said the 51-year-old male victim was on the platform when several men targeted him.

The attacker dragged him down the stairs and stole his cell phone and money.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the crime is asked to call police.

