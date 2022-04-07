SEPTA

SEPTA turning everyday commutes into colorful reading adventures with new campaign

They kicked off the colorful, story-filled literacy campaign on Wednesday called "Come Aboard the Reading Promise."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA turning everyday commutes into colorful reading adventures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While kids are commuting with their parents, SEPTA hopes families will use that time to discover the joy of reading.

They kicked off the colorful, story-filled literacy campaign Wednesday in South Philadelphia called "Come Aboard the Reading Promise."

SEPTA is featuring the writings and faces of real Philadelphia kids in subway stations and on board buses and trains, to turn the time they spend on public transportation into a real reading adventure.

"I hope this is meaningful throughout our city of learning landscapes," said Carolotta Stafford, a South Philly Reading Captain and campaign ambassador. "We hope you find something in this campaign that creates a love of learning, nurtures a spirit of advocacy, and promotes the power of reading."

They cut the ribbon on this vibrant, fun approach to reading at SEPTA's Tasker-Morris Station.
Organizers also hope you will share your own story, with something they're calling short story dispensers.

"Children and their families are encouraged to go online and submit their own actual story," said Janet Haas, a board member for The William Penn Foundation. "Then, when commuters come to the station, they can search for stories at the dispenser and print one to read while they're on the train or on the bus."

During the kickoff, 8-year-old Asil Greer read from his new book called "I Can Read, So I Can Lead."

There was also a performance from the City Love Band.

From the stories, to the maps, the stops, commuting has never been more colorful or educational.

For more information, visit: https://www.readingpromise.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsouth philadelphiaseptachildreneducationpublic transportationreadingphiladelphia
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTA
What we know about wounded SEPTA officer who shielded Philly officer
Injured SEPTA officer identified, gunman dead in Philly barricade
Gunman's relative speaks out about shooting involving SEPTA officer
Suspect wanted for slapping SEPTA bus driver over mask policy
TOP STORIES
Injured SEPTA officer identified, gunman dead in Philly barricade
What we know about wounded SEPTA officer who shielded Philly officer
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Illegal dumpers unloaded nearly 80,000 pounds of tires in Frankford
AccuWeather: Rainy, Windy Day
Show More
Senate poised to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court | LIVE
13-year-old dies days after West Philadelphia shooting
Mail carrier honored for saving life while on his route
Gunman's relative speaks out about shooting involving SEPTA officer
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
More TOP STORIES News