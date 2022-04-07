SEPTA turning everyday commutes into colorful reading adventures with new campaign

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While kids are commuting with their parents, SEPTA hopes families will use that time to discover the joy of reading.
They kicked off the colorful, story-filled literacy campaign Wednesday in South Philadelphia called "Come Aboard the Reading Promise."
SEPTA is featuring the writings and faces of real Philadelphia kids in subway stations and on board buses and trains, to turn the time they spend on public transportation into a real reading adventure.
"I hope this is meaningful throughout our city of learning landscapes," said Carolotta Stafford, a South Philly Reading Captain and campaign ambassador. "We hope you find something in this campaign that creates a love of learning, nurtures a spirit of advocacy, and promotes the power of reading."
They cut the ribbon on this vibrant, fun approach to reading at SEPTA's Tasker-Morris Station.
Organizers also hope you will share your own story, with something they're calling short story dispensers.
"Children and their families are encouraged to go online and submit their own actual story," said Janet Haas, a board member for The William Penn Foundation. "Then, when commuters come to the station, they can search for stories at the dispenser and print one to read while they're on the train or on the bus."
During the kickoff, 8-year-old Asil Greer read from his new book called "I Can Read, So I Can Lead."
There was also a performance from the City Love Band.
From the stories, to the maps, the stops, commuting has never been more colorful or educational.
For more information, visit: https://www.readingpromise.org/
