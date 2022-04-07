Gunman's relative speaks out about shooting that injured SEPTA officer, 2 women

The incident started around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting near Arrott and Leiper streets.
Action News spoke with a relative of the suspected gunman. She said prior to gun battle with officers, she was trying to get in contact with him but was unsuccessful.
"We can't get in contact with him at all. I just hope he's going to be alright," said the family member who did not want to be identified.
SEE ALSO: Suspected gunman found dead inside Philadelphia home after shooting SEPTA officer, 2 women
Police say a male suspect led officers on a chase to the 4700 block of Leiper Street where he started shooting at police.
"I just want him to give himself up right now, he'll be alright," the family member added.
At some point during the gun battle, a 28-year-old SEPTA police officer was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he's expected to make a full recovery.
The gunman is also accused of shooting two other women sometime during the incident before police say he turned the gun on himself.
Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the injured officer.