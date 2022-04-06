shooting

SEPTA officer, 2 residents shot; gunman barricaded inside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers have a home surrounded after a SEPTA police officer was shot on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. near Arrott and Leiper streets.

Action News has confirmed that a SEPTA officer was shot and rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.

Chopper 6 was overhead as SWAT and Philadelphia police surrounded a home on the 4700 block of Leiper Street where the suspected gunman is located.

Action News has learned that the gunman is opening fire from the third floor of the residence.



No additional officers were injured, but police say two residents, a woman and a man, were also shot at some point during the incident. Their conditions are not known.

