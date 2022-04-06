SEPTA officer, 2 residents shot; gunman barricaded inside Philadelphia home

Active shooter situation at Arrott and Leiper Streets now. SEPTA Police officer has been shot. SWAT teams coming in. We were just told to get inside near the scene. @6abc pic.twitter.com/l304o0NpiH — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) April 6, 2022

#BREAKING Police presence is growing at Temple U hospital where @septa police officer is in critical condition following a shooting in the Northeast @6abc pic.twitter.com/sOqAGXixkJ — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) April 6, 2022

Update: A SEPTA Police officer along with a civilian female and male were shot this evening near Arrott and Leiper Streets. The gunman is now inside of a house on the 3rd floor as police try to end this without further victims. @6abc — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) April 7, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers have a home surrounded after a SEPTA police officer was shot on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. near Arrott and Leiper streets.Action News has confirmed that a SEPTA officer was shot and rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.Further details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.Chopper 6 was overhead as SWAT and Philadelphia police surrounded a home on the 4700 block of Leiper Street where the suspected gunman is located.Action News has learned that the gunman is opening fire from the third floor of the residence.No additional officers were injured, but police say two residents, a woman and a man, were also shot at some point during the incident. Their conditions are not known.