SEPTA, Philadelphia police search for suspect in fatal shooting of 14-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old on Saturday.

Authorities released images of the possible suspect on Sunday.

The shooting initially took place on the 5200 block of Market Street on a train platform for the Market-Frankford Line just after 2 p.m.

Police say at the scene, they found the 14-year-old male victim suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The teen died a short time later in the hospital.

There is no word yet on his identity.

Sources told Action News the shooting was instigated by an altercation between the victim and the suspect.

They say it turned physical when the teen hit the suspect.

That's when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots, fatally wounding the teen. The man then immediately fled the scene.

Sources also confirmed the suspect likely tried to hide evidence of the crime by burning his clothes behind a laundromat near the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call SEPTA police at 215-580-8111 or Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).