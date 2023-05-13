14-year-old shot, killed on SEPTA platform in Philadelphia

The teen was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he died a short time later.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old was shot and killed on a SEPTA platform on Saturday.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Market Street on a train platform for the Market-Frankford Line just after 2 p.m.

At the scene, police found a 14-year-old male who had been shot in the chest and arm.

There is no word yet on his identity.

For residents in the area, the news of another young teen killed by gun violence is devastating.

"Kids are killing each other every day. It has to stop," said Walter Briggs from West Philadelphia.

Briggs said he doesn't see an end to the shootings anytime soon with the way things are going.

"Too much negativism on TV, video games," he said. "Deteriorates their common sense and today we need common sense."

He also added that he feels as if it's only a matter of time until something like this happens again unless there is a major shift in mindset by everyone in the city.

"It takes a man to raise a child and a village to raise a group of children, so we all need to come together ... and act as a group and see if we can all come together and stop this violence in Philadelphia," he said.

Officers say no arrest has been made and no weapons were recovered.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Philadelphia police immediately.