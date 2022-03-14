SEPTA police searching for man accused of assaulting woman on bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of assaulting a woman on the bus Sunday morning.It happened around 1:45 a.m. on a Market-Frankford Line Night Owl bus near 8th and Market streets.Police said the suspect approached the woman, who was seated, and demanded that she give her seat to him.When she refused, he punched her in the face and pushed her. He then fled the scene after the attack, said investigators.The victim was transported to Jefferson University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information is urged to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.