SEPTA police investigating 2 weekend robbery incidents in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is investigating reports of two robberies inside its stations this weekend.

One happened Friday evening at the 15th Street Station.

A woman says her son, who has developmental disabilities, was robbed of his wallet while being held at gunpoint by three men.

The second incident happened six hours later outside the 69th Street Terminal.

A man says he was also held up by three suspects who took cash and his skateboard.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.
