Philadelphia police search for 2 people in connection with SEPTA shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting at a SEPTA station in the Spring Garden neighborhood of the city.

Officers say it happened at the Fairmount Station on the Broad Street Line around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have released pictures of two persons of interest in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

