GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) --Officials are on the scene of a train fire at the Glenside train station.
The incident occurred at the station on the unit block of Glenside Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Chopper 6 was overhead as thick, black smoke billowed out of a train stopped at the station.
Officials said one car of the train caught fire and there were no passengers on that particular car at the time of the fire.
It is unclear if passengers were on the other cars of the train.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The incident is under investigation.
In the interim SEPTA is warning passengers of delays in the area.
Service on Warminster and Doylestown Lines is suspended in both directions due to an equipment fire.
Doylestown: Service remains suspended until further notice due to mechanical issues at Glenside Station.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 29, 2018
Warminster: Service remains suspended until further notice due to mechanical issues at Glenside Station.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 29, 2018
SEPTA advises passengers to check its website for alternate travel options.
