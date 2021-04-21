Massive police response at Wawa store, day care center in Upper Macungie Township

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Serious police incident' at Wawa store, day care center in Lehigh Valley

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shelter in place has been issued after authorities responded to a Wawa store and a day care center in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley on Wednesday morning for what they are calling a 'serious police incident.'

Trooper Nathan Branosky of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M told WFMZ-TV the incident unfolded at the Wawa at Route 100 and Schantz Road in Upper Macungie Township shortly before 6 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have responded to a Wawa store in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley on Wednesday morning for what they are calling a 'serious police incident.'



Branosky said the 'serious incident' involved citizens, Upper Macungie Township police and state police.

Police have issued a shelter in place advisory for nearby residents.

The view from Chopper 6 showed at least two vehicles with partially shattered windows in the parking lot which is taped off.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 is over the scene of a major police incident at a Wawa store in Upper Macungie Twp., Pennsylvania.



Police tell WFMZ the incident involves a second location a few miles down the road, the Brookside Children's Early Education Center in Wescosville.

State police confirm the coroner's office was called to the scene.

The massive police response has shut down Route 100, Schantz Road, and Industrial Boulevard to traffic.

State police are assisting Upper Macungie Township police, Branosky said.

Stay with 6abc Action News and 6abc.com as more details become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper macungie townshippolicewawa
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Gusty thunderstorms this afternoon
Police car transporting shooting victim crashes in North Philly
Philly reacts after Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges
Ohio police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife: Officials
7 vehicle crash in Tacony, 2 injured
Police investigate armed robbery outside Rivers Casino
What's next for sentencing of Derek Chauvin?
Show More
76ers, Flyers react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'
Fire damages home in Somerdale, NJ
Bail increased for former officer charged with sex abuse of 4 boys
Here's what Apple unveiled at spring product launch
More TOP STORIES News