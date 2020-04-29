Former Philadelphia DA Seth Williams released from prison early

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams has been released from prison early, Action News has learned.

He will finish his 5-year prison term for bribery in a local program.

Williams was transferred from a prison in Morgantown, West Virginia last week and placed in a residential re-entry management program in Philadelphia.

Williams was charged with accepting cash and gifts, fraudulently using thousands of dollars from his campaign fund for personal expenses, misusing city vehicles and misappropriating money intended to fund his mother's nursing home care.

Williams pleaded guilty in the corruption scandal in 2017.

