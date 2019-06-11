Several arrests made after ATV accident leaves Pennsauken Township officer injured

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Pennsauken Township police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon during an incident with ATVs and dirt bikes.Officials tell Action News the officer was struck but not seriously injured along River Road near 36th Street.A number of people were arrested at the scene, and officers confiscated at least four of the illegal vehicles.Camden County officials say they have been working hard to crack down on these ATVs and dirt bikes that are not supposed to be on the streets.