Several murals along Manayunk trail hit with graffiti

MANAYUNK (WPVI) -- A community is hoping to track down the individual or individuals responsible for defacing a number of murals along a Manayunk trail.The murals located near Venice Island have been tagged with graffiti, some vulgar in nature.Along the trail many were stunned by the extensive nature of the damage.Mural Arts Philadelphia says they were told of the graffiti last week and have tried to clean some of it up.Officials with the organization say members of several Manayunk community groups have asked that graffiti be left for now so that a plea could be made to the people or person responsible.The damage is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.Officials have said they have reported the vandalism to police and will be putting a sign up advising the public about their efforts to clean the graffiti up.This story will be updated.