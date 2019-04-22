Several shot during Easter night violence in Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and several more were injured in two separate Easter night shootings in Philadelphia.Police said some of the victims may not have been the intended targets.The first shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on the 1500 block of South 31st Street in South Philadelphia.A 36-year-old woman was shot once in the leg and a 23-year-old man was shot four times in the leg. They were both taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Police said two male teenagers, ages 18 and 16, showed up at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. One had a graze wound to the chest and the other was shot in the leg.Police said they were shot in the same location and at the same time as the other victims, leading authorities to believe it was the same shooting.All four were listed in stable condition."At this time we don't know which of any were intended targets or if they were struck by stray gunfire because they were all hit just one time," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.About two hours later, just after midnight, police were called to Cecil B. Moore Avenue and North 22nd Street in North Philadelphia for another shooting.Police said a 27-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot while inside of a parked Honda SUV.Authorities said the gunman fired multiple times at the man in the passenger's seat. The suspect walked over to the driver's side and fired again multiple times.The 27-year-old man was killed. The 37-year-old man was originally said to have died, but we've since learned the man survived his injuries and is now hospitalized.Both of these incidents were captured on surveillance cameras.