Car careens out of control, flips, lands on roof in wastewater treatment tank at Hatfield Sewer Authority

HATFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A car wound up submerged in a tank at a wastewater treatment facility in Hatfield following a crash early Sunday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of Advance Lane.

Police said the driver was speeding and failed to negotiate a curve before crashing into the Hatfield Sewer Authority and winding up in a large pit containing treated sewer water.

The impact of the crash caused the car to flip and land on its roof, partially submerged in the water.

Neighboring fire companies were called in to assist in getting the driver from the car.

The male driver was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital suffering from multiple injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.
