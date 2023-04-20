Giant employee put sewing needles into items sold to customers: Police

Anyone who purchased items from the store between April 13 and April 19 is urged to check them for tampering.

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are investigating after a Giant employee allegedly put sewing needles into grocery items that were purchased by customers.

Troopers first responded to the Giant at 7150 Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township on Wednesday for a report of food tampering.

They found that an employee had put the needles into bagged vegetables and individual Tastykake packaging.

Anyone who purchased grocery items from the store between Thursday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 19 is urged to check the purchased items for any tampering.

Troopers said a juvenile suspect has been identified and charges "forthcoming."

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call police at 610-395-1438.