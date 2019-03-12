Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at park, held down by family, bystanders

EMBED <>More Videos

A registered sex offender allegedly tried to kidnap two children from a Lake Elsinore park, but the victims' family members chased the man down and held him until police arrived.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (WPVI) -- A registered sex offender was taken into police custody after allegedly trying to kidnap two small children from a park in Lake Elsinore, California on Monday.

KABC-TV reports, the frightening incident occurred around 11:30 a.m.

Police said 29-year-old Marcus Dewitt tried to grab a 3-year-old boy by the arm while the child was partially inside of a play apparatus at Rosetta Canyon Sports Park.

When Dewitt was unsuccessful in taking that child, he picked up a 4-year-old boy and attempted to flee the area with the child, police said.

Investigators said the children's parents saw what was happening, chased Dewitt and wrestled the boy away from him.

That's when Dewitt tried to flee the park on foot, but a family member of one of the victims subdued him. Other witnesses and family members also held him down and subdued him until police officers arrived and took him into custody.

The children were not injured in the incident, authorities said.

Dewitt was set to be booked on kidnapping charges.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiasafetysex offenderattempted abductionchildrenkidnappingparkus world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
South Jersey native passenger on plane that crashed in Ethiopia
Murray Avenue School in Lower Moreland on lockdown
Verizon text messaging outage impacts East Coast
Roots Picnic to move to Mann Music Center
Multi-vehicle crash on Bethlehem Pike
3 injured in smoky Delco apartment fire
2 critical following shooting in Port Richmond
Show More
Police warning Toyota owners after rash of break-ins
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cooler Today
Several injured in Route 129 crash in Trenton
Arrest made after 2 found dead in West Norriton Township
Doctors: Routine eye exam could one day diagnose Alzheimer's
More TOP STORIES News