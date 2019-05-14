Submit News Videos, Photos and Tips

Do you have video or photos that you want to share with 6abc? It's easy!

By submitting video or photos to 6abc, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, permission to distribute the image/video to WPVI-TV's licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC-owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


Have a news tip? Call: 866-NEWS-SIX (866-639-7749) or fill out the form below:

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
New COVID measures may be coming for Pennsylvania
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Cyclist in coma on life support after hit-and-run; suspect wanted
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
USPS encourages early shipping amid more volume
Pederson is noncommittal on starting Hurts beyond Sunday
Show More
'This wave is worse': Nurse warns about COVID dangers
AccuWeather: Chilly again today with sprinkles, flurries and snow showers
Philly could start offering COVID vaccine next week, officials said
Mother says son fatally shot by deputy while holding sandwich, not gun
Local SPCA seeking foster families for doggy holiday sleepovers
More TOP STORIES News