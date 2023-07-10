State Senator Sharif Street talks PA budget, crime and 2024 politics

Tamala Edwards interviews State Senator and Chair of the PA Democratic Party Sharif Street.

They discussed the negotiations surrounding the passage of the $45.5 billion state budget and the partisan back and forth regarding the 'school voucher program' Governor Josh Shapiro initially introduced.

The panel examines the fallout from the contentious negotiations and how it could impact GOP and Democratic relations in the near future.

The panel also discussed the millions raised by Senator Bob Casey for his reelection bid, whether businessman Dave McCormick will enter the 2024 Senatorial race after a donation from GOP mega donor Jeff Yass, and Mayor Jim Kenney and the City bring a lawsuit against two ghost gun manufacturers after the Kingsessing mass shooting.

Will that move make a difference in gun control efforts?

Get the Inside Story with panelists George Burrell, Sam Katz, Mark Segal and Christine Flowers.