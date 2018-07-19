U.S. & WORLD

Sheriff: 8 people dead after Missouri Ride the Ducks boat accident

EMBED </>More Videos

A sheriff in Missouri says a 'Ride the Ducks' boat has apparently capsized on a lake, leaving eight people dead and several others hospitalized.

BRANSON, Mo. --
A tourist boat apparently capsized on a lake Thursday night in Missouri, leaving at least eight people dead and several others hospitalized, a sheriff said.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said a Ride the Ducks tourist boat reportedly sank on Table Rock Lake with more than 30 people on board. He said weather was believed to have caused the boat to capsize. High winds had hit the area, according to weather reports.

He said an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security helped rescue people and that recovery efforts were ongoing, with some passengers still unaccounted for. A dive team was assisting.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Linderberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured around 7 p.m. Thursday at Branson Airport. The winds were likely stronger over the lake, Linderberg said.

"There's nothing to slow down winds in an open area," he said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldride the ducksboat accident
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Tornadoes sweep through Iowa; major damage and some injuries
Chick-fil-A discontinues popular Cow Calendar
Facebook group offers safe space for those who hate mayonnaise
Iowa woman ticketed for veterans tribute
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Bodycam footage from fatal Vineland police shooting released
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Children jump from burning 2nd floor apartment
Tornadoes sweep through Iowa; major damage and some injuries
Police: 2 men wearing towels over face stage home invasion
Ex-president of Temple suspended frat to stand trial in sex assault
AccuWeather: Humid, wet change soon to arrive
Man charged in radio show host's slaying headed to trial
Show More
Homicide investigation underway in Pitman
Easton man arrested following standoff with police
Nick Foles beats Tom Brady to top spot on NFLPA top 50 player sales list
Eagles RB Corey Clement training hard for up-coming season
Mural honoring fallen Philly police sergeant unveiled
More News