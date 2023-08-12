'Abbott Elementary' star attends back-to-school giveaway event in Philadelphia

'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph brought her character to life in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The first day back to school in Philadelphia is September 5.

Ralph plays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on the hit show that takes place in a Philadelphia public school.

On Saturday morning, Ralph attended the School of the Future in West Philadelphia to help the city's school district give away free school supplies.

In a video posted to social media, Ralph is seen walking around the event and showing off tents full of supplies.

Dozens of filled backpacks covered various tabletops at the event.

There were also free health screenings, immunizations, and food was given away as well.

