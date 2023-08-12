WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

'Abbott Elementary' star attends back-to-school giveaway event in Philadelphia

The first day back to school in Philadelphia is September 5.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, August 12, 2023 11:00PM
'Abbott Elementary' star attends back-to-school giveaway event in Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph brought her character to life in Philadelphia on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph brought her character to life in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Ralph plays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on the hit show that takes place in a Philadelphia public school.

On Saturday morning, Ralph attended the School of the Future in West Philadelphia to help the city's school district give away free school supplies.

In a video posted to social media, Ralph is seen walking around the event and showing off tents full of supplies.

Dozens of filled backpacks covered various tabletops at the event.

There were also free health screenings, immunizations, and food was given away as well.

The first day back to school in Philadelphia is September 5.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW