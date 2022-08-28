Crime Fighters: Who killed Shoni Sanders?

"I sometimes look at her picture and I just say, 'Shoni, I'm sorry this happened to you,'" said her father, Jamie Sanders.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young mother is gunned down just inside the front door of her home. Now, nearly three years later, her parents are looking for answers to finally catch their daughter's killer.

"Just a real go-getter you know, big heart. It was like she was one of those I'm standing up for the little person," said her mother Tara Thomas.

In 2019, 22-year-old Shoni Sanders was a young mother to then 3-year-old Zayden.

On the evening of Thursday, November 7, Zayden's father had stopped by Sanders' home along the 5800 block of Walton Avenue in West Philadelphia. Something Sanders' father didn't allow, because of concerns he could become the target of violence.

"I specifically told him please do not come to my house," said Jamie Sanders.

Just before 7 p.m. Thomas says someone came to the door.

"I'm laying across the bed and not 10 minutes later is when I hear the gunshots," he said.

Zayden's father and Sanders were both shot. Zayden hid under a table and was not injured.

"I run downstairs when the shooting happened. His father got shot three times and he lived. Shoni was shot once in the heart and she passed," said Thomas.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

