Shooting at birthday party for 1-year-old leaves 4 men dead

Police in Texas say an argument at a birthday party for a one-year-old ended in gunfire that left four men dead.The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the town of Taft, a suburb of Corpus Christi.A fifth man was flown to a hospital with gunshot wounds.There's no word on his condition.The Texas Rangers say they are looking for two suspects who ran from the party after the shooting.We do not yet know what the argument was about.