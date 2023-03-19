Cemetery shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Montgomery County

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in a cemetery on Saturday.

At the scene, officers said they found a 29-year-old victim dead.

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in a cemetery on Saturday.

Horsham police say they were called to Whitemarsh Memorial Park around 3 p.m.

At the scene, officers said they found 29-year-old Elijah Hawkins dead.

Another victim, identified as 33-year-old Arian Davis, was seriously injured.

Investigators say a group of people were at the cemetery for a birthday celebration at the grave of a man who was shot and killed in 2013.

At some point, gunfire erupted. Officers say more than 30 shots were fired.

No arrests have been made. Police have not said what caused the gunfire.