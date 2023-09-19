Police: Man shot in the leg in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot in Center City.

It happened just before 12 a.m. Monday night in the 1400 block of Walnut Street.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons recovered.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Shooting Investigation Group.