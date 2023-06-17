Police: Security guard shoots gunman in West Philadelphia

Police are piecing together two related shootings in West Philadelphia, that landed the first gunman in the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are piecing together two related shootings in West Philadelphia, that landed the first gunman in the hospital.

Investigators tell Action News a gas station security guard witnessed a shooting between a group of people on Vine and 63rd streets.

Then, they say the gunman pointed the weapon towards the guard.

Police say the guard opened fire first, striking the gunman once in the face.

Police found multiple shell-casings near 62nd and Vine Streets, and one shell-casing near the gas station on the 200 block of 63rd Street.

The suspect is now at the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on any charges at this time.