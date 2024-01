Authorities say a 37-year-old man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting homicide in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Both the police and fire departments were dispatched to Wood Street near Powell Street at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police do not yet have a motive and no word on a suspect.