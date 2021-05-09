Shooting leaves 1 dead in Paulsboro, NJ: Police

PAULSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gloucester County police investigate a shooting in Paulsboro just one block away from a police station that left one person dead.The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the unit block of West Adams Street.At least one person was shot, officials say.That person was pronounced dead at the scene.No further details are being released at this time.So far, no arrests have been made.